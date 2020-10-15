Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.