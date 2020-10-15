GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

