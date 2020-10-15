GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

