Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.72. Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 20,206 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

