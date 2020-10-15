Global Payments Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

