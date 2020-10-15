Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.73

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.73 and traded as high as $18.19. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 79,103 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.