Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.75 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 129.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

