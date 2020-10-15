GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $227.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $119.18 and a 52-week high of $232.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.