Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.45 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Golden Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.