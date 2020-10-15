Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €29.50 ($34.71) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.05. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

