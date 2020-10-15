Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €29.50 ($34.71) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.05. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.