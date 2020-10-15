Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

