Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.