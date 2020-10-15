Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

