Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $250.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $246.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $209.21. The stock had a trading volume of 94,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,225. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 30,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

