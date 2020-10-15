Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

PUMSY opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

