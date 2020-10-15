Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€3.40” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.00 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

