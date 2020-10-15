Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€382.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €334.50 ($393.53).

