GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $107,313.89 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $107,313.89 and $675.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00274672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.01475956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 176.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00768473 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,606,032 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

