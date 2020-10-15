Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

GECC stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 163.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Great Elm Capital worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

