Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s (GPOR) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 738.79 ($9.65).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 616.61 ($8.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.62.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

