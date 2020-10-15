Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $35.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $1,971,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

