Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.81

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.81 and traded as high as $38.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 55,231 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

