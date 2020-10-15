GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 99,778 shares.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $109,400 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GSE Systems stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

