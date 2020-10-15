Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after buying an additional 763,974 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,706,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 870,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.