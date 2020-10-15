Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $160.55

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $160.55 or 0.01409030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.