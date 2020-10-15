Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.17 ($60.20).

STM opened at €49.96 ($58.78) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

