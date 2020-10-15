HC Wainwright Boosts Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target to $2.75

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

