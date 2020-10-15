HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.