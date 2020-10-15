Head to Head Analysis: Envision Solar International (EVSI) vs. The Competition

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 139 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Envision Solar International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -16.85 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.23 billion $564.19 million 3.64

Envision Solar International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Envision Solar International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2923 9136 15288 935 2.50

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Envision Solar International competitors beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

