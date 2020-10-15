Head to Head Analysis: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64 Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $285.08, indicating a potential downside of 14.96%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.52 $372.94 million $10.87 30.84 Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.70 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -18.13

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.96% 54.21% 22.05% Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Alithya Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

