Head-To-Head Comparison: G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) versus AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT)

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) and AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get G Willi-Food International alerts:

12.8% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. 79.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

G Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for G Willi-Food International and AMCON Distributing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G Willi-Food International and AMCON Distributing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Willi-Food International $114.48 million 2.24 $14.90 million N/A N/A AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A

G Willi-Food International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMCON Distributing.

Profitability

This table compares G Willi-Food International and AMCON Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Willi-Food International 9.51% 8.32% 7.68% AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55%

Summary

G Willi-Food International beats AMCON Distributing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, Say cheese, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.