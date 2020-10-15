Head-To-Head Contrast: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) versus J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCPNQ)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dillard's alerts:

78.3% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dillard’s and J. C. Penney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.16 $111.08 million $4.17 11.05 J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.29

Dillard’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J. C. Penney. J. C. Penney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dillard’s and J. C. Penney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 4 2 0 0 1.33 J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dillard’s currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential downside of 26.95%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Risk and Volatility

Dillard’s has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and J. C. Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s -1.92% -6.48% -2.85% J. C. Penney -11.68% -160.12% -9.40%

Summary

Dillard’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About J. C. Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Company, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.