Head to Head Review: FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) vs. Corning (OTCMKTS:GLW)

FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) and Corning (NYSE:GLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get FiberCore alerts:

FiberCore has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.6% of Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of FiberCore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Corning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FiberCore and Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiberCore 0 0 0 0 N/A Corning 0 5 4 0 2.44

Corning has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Corning’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corning is more favorable than FiberCore.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FiberCore and Corning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiberCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corning $11.50 billion 2.27 $960.00 million $1.76 19.48

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than FiberCore.

Profitability

This table compares FiberCore and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiberCore N/A N/A N/A Corning 1.89% 11.59% 4.29%

Summary

Corning beats FiberCore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiberCore

FiberCore, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets single-mode and multimode optical fiber, and optical fiber preforms for the telecommunications and data communications industry. The company's principal operating units are FiberCore Jena A.G. (FCJ), its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany; and Xtal FiberCore Brasil S.A. (Xtal), the company's 90% owned subsidiary in Campinas, Brazil. FCJ manufactures both multimode and single-mode fiber and preforms with an emphasis on the multimode market; Xtal manufactures both single-mode and multimode fiber, and single-mode preforms with an emphasis on the single-mode market. Through its subsidiary, FiberCore Systems, Inc., the company designs, installs, and maintains optical fiber networks, wide area networks, and non-fiber optic networks primarily in the Northeast U.S., for local area network applications, such as those used in hospitals, universities, government, and commercial buildings. The company markets its optical fiber products under the trademarks, InfoGlasÂ®, EconoGradeÂ®, and ValuGradeÂ®. Fibercore competes with Corning, Inc.; Furukawa/OFS; Alcatel; Draka; Samsung; and Sumitomo. FiberCore, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Charlton, Massachusetts. On October 6, 2004 the voluntary petition of FiberCore, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. The Company had filed for Chapter 11 on November 14, 2003.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. Its Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, including cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, various digital subscriber line passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The company's Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. Its Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The company's Life Sciences segment develops, manufactures, and supplies laboratory products comprising consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry. This segment sells its products under the Corning, Falcon, Pyrex, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FiberCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiberCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.