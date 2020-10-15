Head to Head Survey: Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) vs. Isonics (NYSE:ISON)

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ashland Global and Isonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global 0 3 7 0 2.70 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashland Global presently has a consensus target price of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Ashland Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ashland Global is more favorable than Isonics.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland Global and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global -4.39% 4.79% 2.22% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ashland Global has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -69.14, suggesting that its share price is 7,014% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashland Global and Isonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global $2.49 billion 1.82 $505.00 million $2.50 29.96 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ashland Global has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Ashland Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Ashland Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashland Global beats Isonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Composites segment manufactures and sells a range of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the reinforced plastics industry; and molten maleic anhydride for the manufacture of various products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and derivative chemicals. This segment serves manufacturers of residential and commercial building products, industrial product specifiers and manufacturers, wind blade manufacturers, pipe manufacturers, automotive and truck original equipment manufacturers and suppliers, boat builders, and chemical producers. The company's Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

