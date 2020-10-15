Head-To-Head Survey: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Azure Power Global and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus price target of $26.04, suggesting a potential downside of 11.97%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -18.28% -6.33% -1.28% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 17.67% 15.62% 7.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $171.90 million 8.23 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -62.94 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.82 $504.25 million $1.60 7.39

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Azure Power Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

