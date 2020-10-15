Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
HTBX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heat Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.
HTBX stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
