Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HTBX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heat Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

HTBX stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

