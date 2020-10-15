Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of HLIO opened at $40.91 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

