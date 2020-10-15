Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.39 ($62.81).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of HFG stock opened at €50.45 ($59.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 42.60. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 12-month high of €53.35 ($62.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.