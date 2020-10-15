HENKEL AG & CO/S’s (HENKY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

