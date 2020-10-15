Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,401. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

