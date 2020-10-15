Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Secur.

Analysts at Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL remained flat at $$1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

