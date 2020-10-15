High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Trading Down 3.7%

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

About High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC)

High Country Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for High Country Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

