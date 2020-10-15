Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.29.

HRC stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

