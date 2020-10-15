Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

HTHIY stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $4.03. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

