HNI (NYSE:HNI) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Sidoti

HNI (NYSE:HNI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Sidoti from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.11. HNI has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $265,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,813 shares of company stock valued at $298,337. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HNI by 14.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HNI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.