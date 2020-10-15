Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

HEP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

