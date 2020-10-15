Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.16. 30,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,536. The company has a market capitalization of $309.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.32. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

