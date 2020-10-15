HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $165,476.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 11,232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

