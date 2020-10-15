Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Hits $728,768.26

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Honest token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market capitalization of $728,768.26 and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00274672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.01475956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 176.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00768473 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.