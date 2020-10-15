Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

